Qantas offers fast-track to higher status to lure corporate travellers

By early December, Qantas expects 30 of its 35 domestic airport lounges will be open, whereas Virgin last week said it would maintain only six domestic lounges as part of its shift to becoming a more value-focused mid-market airline.

Qantas also includes free Wi-Fi on its domestic flights, while Virgin is reviewing the future of its Wi-Fi offering, which had previously been complimentary.

Qantas is flying just under 40% of its pre-pandemic domestic capacity now that state border openings have allowed it to ramp up Sydney-Melbourne flights.

It expects that to rise to around 60% of pre-pandemic levels by Christmas as Queensland opens its borders further, which could allow the airline to report positive net cash flow in the second half of its financial year ending June 30, 2021.

