Qantas' Network Aviation pilots vote in favour of protected industrial action

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Pilots at Australia's flag carrier Qantas Airways' QAN.AX unit Network Aviation have voted in favour of taking protected industrial action in a ballot that closed on Monday night, the Australian Federation of Air Pilots told Reuters on Tuesday.

Three pilot groups including, Network Aviation pilots have been negotiating with Qantas management over wage policy revisions.

