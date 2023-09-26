News & Insights

Commodities

Qantas' Network Aviation pilots vote in favour of protected industrial action

Credit: REUTERS/Phil Noble

September 26, 2023 — 02:03 am EDT

Written by Rishav Chatterjee and Lewis Jackson for Reuters ->

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Pilots at Australia's flag carrier Qantas Airways' QAN.AX unit Network Aviation have voted in favour of taking protected industrial action in a ballot that closed on Monday night, the Australian Federation of Air Pilots told Reuters on Tuesday.

Three pilot groups including, Network Aviation pilots have been negotiating with Qantas management over wage policy revisions.

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee and Lewis Jackson; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Rishav.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.