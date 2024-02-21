News & Insights

Markets

Qantas Names John Mullen Chairman

February 21, 2024 — 09:15 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Australian airlines Qantas Airways Ltd. (QUBSF.PK) Wednesday announced the appointment of John Mullen as its chairman. He will assume the role ahead of the company's annual general meeting this October.

Nora Scheinkestel will join the board as a non-executive director and chair of the Remuneration Committee.

The new appointments were made after the retirement of the current Chairman Richard Goyder and two directors Maxine Brenner and Jacqueline Hey.

On Tuesday, Qantas shares closed at $18.72, down 3.06%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.