Qantas names finance head Vanessa Hudson as its first female CEO

Adds appointment details, background

May 2 (Reuters) - Australia's flag carrier, Qantas Airways Ltd QAN.AX, on Tuesday, said it would be appointing finance chief Vanessa Hudson as its new chief executive officer once Alan Joyce retires in November.

In its history, Qantas has never had a female CEO.

Joyce, who has served the company for over 14 long years, helped navigate the airline through headwinds related to the COVID-19 pandemic, fluctuating fuel prices and competition.

"Much of the credit for the bright future in front of Qantas goes to Alan. He's faced more than his fair share of challenges as CEO and he's managed them exceptionally well," Qantas Chairman Richard Goyder said.

Qantas said Hudson will continue in her current role while also designating for the role of CEO. She will take over as Qantas' 13th CEO at the 2023 annual general meeting.

"An announcement on a new CFO will be made in the months ahead," Qantas added.

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Roushni.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.