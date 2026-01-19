Markets

Qantas To Invest In WA Fleet Upgrades; Embraer E190s To Replace Fokker 100 Fleet

January 19, 2026 — 12:36 am EST

(RTTNews) - Qantas Airways Ltd. (QABSY, QAN.AX), on Monday said QantasLink will invest a multi-million dollar to upgrade its Western Australia fleet, including cabin refurbishments on Airbus aircraft and has secured the initial three Embraer E190s to replace its Fokker 100 fleet.

The first refurbished aircraft is expected to enter service later this year, with the full cabin and Wi-Fi upgrade program scheduled for completion in early 2027.

QantasLink's Network Aviation will equip 28 Airbus A320 and A319 aircraft with onboard Wi-Fi and new seats featuring USB-A and USB-C charging ports, enabling access to the Qantas Entertainment App.

QantasLink plans to acquire up to 14 E190s in total, citing improved reliability, fuel efficiency and passenger comfort.

The fleet upgrades form part of the Qantas Group's broader renewal program, which includes more than 200 new aircraft on firm order and cabin refurbishments across Boeing 737 and A330 fleets.

Qantas Airways closed trading 0.29% higher at AUD 10.41 on the Australian Securities Exchange.

