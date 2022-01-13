Qantas Group Cuts Q3 Capacity Forecast; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Shares of Qantas Group (QAN.AX, QUBSF.PK) declined around 2 percent in Australian trading after the airline Thursday said it now expects domestic capacity for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 to be at around 70 percent of pre-COVID levels, down from the 102 percent that had been planned.

The company noted that Qantas and Jetstar are adjusting flying levels to match travel demand amid the sudden growth in COVID-19 cases.

According to the company, the schedule changes are focused on reducing frequency of services and size of aircraft to minimise inconvenience for passengers as much as possible.

In the third quarter, total international capacity is expected to fall to around 20 percent from 30 percent of pre-COVID levels. The expected reduction is driven by increased travel restrictions in countries like Japan, Thailand and Indonesia and is mostly impacting Jetstar's leisure routes.

Other markets, such as London, Los Angeles, Vancouver, Johannesburg and India, continue to perform well.

Starting late January, the company will contact customers directly if their booking is impacted by cancellations and will offer alternative flights that in most cases are likely to be a difference of a few hours if traveling domestically.

Qantas and Jetstar continue to have 100 percent of their available Australian-based crew stood up, and the crewing level will be maintained despite the capacity reductions.

Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce said, "The sudden uptick in COVID cases is having an obvious impact on consumer behaviour across various sectors, including travel, but we know it's temporary.... People are already looking beyond what's happening now with early bookings for the Easter holidays in April looking promising for both domestic and international."

In Australia, Qantas shares were trading at A$4.99, down 2.35 percent.

