News & Insights

Commodities

Qantas forecasts higher capital expenditure in fiscal 2024

Credit: REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

May 29, 2023 — 08:40 pm EDT

Written by Navya Mittal for Reuters ->

May 30 (Reuters) - Qantas Airways QAN.AX on Tuesday forecasted a higher capital expenditure guidance for fiscal 2024 as the company aims to add to its fleet.

Australia's flagship carrier expects its capex in 2024 to be between A$3 billion ($2.03 billion) to A$3.2 billion, compared to its outlook of A$2.6 billion to A$2.7 billion for fiscal 2023.

($1 = 1.4743 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Navya.Mittal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.