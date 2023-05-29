Qantas forecasts higher capital expenditure in fiscal 2024

May 30 (Reuters) - Qantas Airways QAN.AX on Tuesday forecasted a higher capital expenditure guidance for fiscal 2024 as the company aims to add to its fleet.

Australia's flagship carrier expects its capex in 2024 to be between A$3 billion ($2.03 billion) to A$3.2 billion, compared to its outlook of A$2.6 billion to A$2.7 billion for fiscal 2023.

($1 = 1.4743 Australian dollars)

