Commodities

Qantas first-quarter revenue rises 1.8%

Contributors
Ambar Warrick Reuters
Nikhil Kurian Nainan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Australia's Qantas Airways Ltd posted a 1.8% rise in first-quarter revenue on Thursday, but flagged future profit impacts from weaker global trade conditions and political ructions.

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Australia's Qantas Airways Ltd QAN.AX posted a 1.8% rise in first-quarter revenue on Thursday, but flagged future profit impacts from weaker global trade conditions and political ructions.

The airline posted revenue of A$4.56 billion ($3.12 billion) in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a restated A$4.49 billion a year earlier.

Australia's flag carrier said the protests in Hong Kong would impact its interim profit by A$25 million, while weaker freight demand would cause a A$25-A$30 million dent in its annual profit.

($1 = 1.4592 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick and Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Ambar.Warrick@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6749-6625; Reuters Messaging: ambar.warrick.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular