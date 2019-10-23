Qantas first-quarter revenue rises 1.8%

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Australia's Qantas Airways Ltd QAN.AX posted a 1.8% rise in first-quarter revenue on Thursday, but flagged future profit impacts from weaker global trade conditions and political ructions.

The airline posted revenue of A$4.56 billion ($3.12 billion) in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a restated A$4.49 billion a year earlier.

Australia's flag carrier said the protests in Hong Kong would impact its interim profit by A$25 million, while weaker freight demand would cause a A$25-A$30 million dent in its annual profit.

($1 = 1.4592 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick and Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Ambar.Warrick@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6749-6625; Reuters Messaging: ambar.warrick.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.