Qantas firms up options for 9 extra Airbus A220s -sources

PARIS, June 19 (Reuters) - Qantas Airways QAN.AX is firming up options in view of ordering 9 more Airbus A220 narrow-body jets, sources said on Monday as the Paris Air Show was getting underway.

Airbus declined to comment while Qantas was not immediately available for comment.

