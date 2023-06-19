News & Insights

Qantas firms up options for 9 extra Airbus A220s -sources

Credit: REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

June 19, 2023 — 01:40 am EDT

Written by Tim Hepher for Reuters ->

PARIS, June 19 (Reuters) - Qantas Airways QAN.AX is firming up options in view of ordering 9 more Airbus A220 narrow-body jets, sources said on Monday as the Paris Air Show was getting underway.

Airbus declined to comment while Qantas was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher, writing by Tassilo Hummel; editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)

