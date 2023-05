May 19 (Reuters) - Australia's flagship carrier Qantas Airways Ltd QAN.AX said on Friday it expects the group's international capacity to grow to around 100% of pre-COVID-19 levels by March 2024, as it plans to add more seats and aircrafts to its international network.

(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru)

((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.