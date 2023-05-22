Qantas eyes annual profit of up to $1.68 bln, raises share buyback

Adds details on outlook, buyback

May 23 (Reuters) - Australia's flagship carrier Qantas Airways Ltd QAN.AX said on Tuesday it was expecting to post underlying profit before tax of between A$2.43 billion and A$2.48 billion ($1.68 billion) for fiscal 2023, helped by continued strength in travel demand.

Qantas also raised its existing share buyback by up to A$100 million.

Flying activity increased in the second half as new aircraft and more wide body jets returned from long-term storage, the company said in a statement.

Jet fuel prices remain elevated but recent falls will deliver a cost improvement in the second half, Qantas said.

The airline posted an annual underlying loss before tax of A$1.86 billion in financial year 2022. It swung to a record first-half profit this year as appetite for travel grew.

($1 = 1.4743 Australian dollars)

