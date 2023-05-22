News & Insights

Commodities

Qantas eyes annual profit of up to $1.68 bln, raises share buyback

Credit: REUTERS/LOREN ELLIOTT

May 22, 2023 — 07:25 pm EDT

Written by Himanshi Akhand for Reuters ->

Adds details on outlook, buyback

May 23 (Reuters) - Australia's flagship carrier Qantas Airways Ltd QAN.AX said on Tuesday it was expecting to post underlying profit before tax of between A$2.43 billion and A$2.48 billion ($1.68 billion) for fiscal 2023, helped by continued strength in travel demand.

Qantas also raised its existing share buyback by up to A$100 million.

Flying activity increased in the second half as new aircraft and more wide body jets returned from long-term storage, the company said in a statement.

Jet fuel prices remain elevated but recent falls will deliver a cost improvement in the second half, Qantas said.

The airline posted an annual underlying loss before tax of A$1.86 billion in financial year 2022. It swung to a record first-half profit this year as appetite for travel grew.

($1 = 1.4743 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.