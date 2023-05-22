Qantas expects to post annual profit on strong travel demand

May 23 (Reuters) - Australia's flagship carrier Qantas Airways Ltd QAN.AX said on Tuesday it was expecting to post underlying profit before tax of between A$2.43 billion ($1.65 billion) and A$2.48 billion for fiscal 2023.

The airline posted an annual underlying loss before tax of A$1.86 billion in the fiscal 2022.

($1 = 1.4743 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.