Qantas expects to post annual profit on strong travel demand

Credit: REUTERS/LOREN ELLIOTT

May 22, 2023 — 07:03 pm EDT

Written by Himanshi Akhand for Reuters ->

May 23 (Reuters) - Australia's flagship carrier Qantas Airways Ltd QAN.AX said on Tuesday it was expecting to post underlying profit before tax of between A$2.43 billion ($1.65 billion) and A$2.48 billion for fiscal 2023.

The airline posted an annual underlying loss before tax of A$1.86 billion in the fiscal 2022.

($1 = 1.4743 Australian dollars)

