Qantas expects return to 100% of pre-pandemic domestic capacity by January

SYDNEY, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Qantas Airways Ltd QAN.AX expects to get back to flying 100% of its pre-COVID-19 domestic capacity by January as Australian state borders open up due to surging vaccination rates, the airline's chief executive said on Thursday.

"It looks like by Christmas we will have every state open except for Western Australia, and Western Australia will open up domestically hopefully early in the new year, we assume around February," Qantas CEO Alan Joyce said at an industry conference held by Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd FLT.AX.

(Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Jamie.Freed@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.