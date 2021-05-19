Qantas expects $1.5 bln-plus annual loss but positive H2 cashflow

Companies

Qantas Airways Ltd said on Thursday it expected to report a loss before tax of more than A$2 billion ($1.54 billion) in the financial year ending June 30 but it would post positive second-half cashflow due to a domestic travel rebound.

Annual underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation are forecast at A$400 million to A$450 million, the airline said in a market update.

Qantas said it had A$4 billion of liquidity, including cash of A$2.4 billion and A$1.6 billion of undrawn debt facilities as of April 30 as it weathers the coronavirus crisis, which led to the grounding of its international fleet.

($1 = 1.2953 Australian dollars)

