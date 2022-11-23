Commodities

Qantas disappointed domestic cabin crew have voted in favour of industrial action

November 23, 2022 — 08:22 pm EST

SYDNEY, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Qantas Airways Ltd QAN.AX said on Thursday it was disappointed that domestic cabin crew had voted in favour of industrial action that could include work stoppages of up to 24 hours amid negotiations over a fresh deal involving pay and conditions.

The Fair Work Commission last month allowed members of the Flight Attendants' Association of Australia (FAAA) to vote on potential industrial action, including work stoppages. The union had raised concerns that the proposed Qantas pay deal would extend duty lengths and reduce rest provisions.

FAAA did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

