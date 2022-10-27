Qantas 'disappointed' at delays to Alliance Aviation deal approval

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Australia's Qantas Airways Ltd QAN.AX on Friday "expressed disappointment" at the country's competition regulator delaying its final decision on the carrier's acquisition of Alliance Aviation Services AQZ.AX.

The Australian Competition & Consumer Commission has set the provisional date of its decision as March 20, 2023.

