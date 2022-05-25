Qantas cuts domestic capacity as fuel prices surge

May 26 (Reuters) - Australia's Qantas Airways Ltd QAN.AX said on Thursday it needs to "rebalance" capacity and airfares to cover the cost of surging fuel prices, cutting its domestic capacity by a few basis points.

Qantas said domestic flying levels for July and August have been lowered from 107% of pre-COVID-19 levels to 103% but it did not provide further clarity on fares, adding that the adjustments were not expected to materially impact customers.

