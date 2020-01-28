Qantas could axe Beijing route early as coronavirus hits demand - CEO

Qantas Airways Ltd Chief Executive Alan Joyce said on Wednesday it was too early for the airline to quantify the financial impact of China's coronavirus epidemic on its business but it was reviewing whether to end Beijing flights early.
