Qantas Continues Share Buy-Back Program

Qantas Airways Limited (AU:QAN) has released an update.

Qantas Airways Limited has recently updated the market on its latest share buy-back, revealing the acquisition of 593,873 ordinary fully paid shares from the previous day, adding to a total of 32,964,466 shares bought back to date. This move, part of an ongoing on-market buy-back program, showcases the airline’s active engagement in capital management.

For further insights into AU:QAN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.