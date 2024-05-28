News & Insights

Qantas Continues Share Buy-Back Program

Qantas Airways Limited (AU:QAN) has released an update.

Qantas Airways Limited has recently updated the market on its latest share buy-back, revealing the acquisition of 593,873 ordinary fully paid shares from the previous day, adding to a total of 32,964,466 shares bought back to date. This move, part of an ongoing on-market buy-back program, showcases the airline’s active engagement in capital management.

