Qantas Continues Share Buy-Back Program

May 26, 2024 — 07:17 pm EDT

Qantas Airways Limited (AU:QAN) has released an update.

Qantas Airways Limited has provided an update on its stock buy-back program, revealing the purchase of 1,046,092 ordinary fully paid shares on the previous day, adding to a cumulative total of 31,437,504 shares bought back to date. The ongoing buy-back demonstrates Qantas’s active management of its share capital in the market. This announcement, dated May 27, 2024, continues to inform investors of the company’s daily buy-back activities.

