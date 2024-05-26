Qantas Continues Share Buy-Back Program

Qantas Airways Limited (AU:QAN) has released an update.

Qantas Airways Limited has provided an update on its stock buy-back program, revealing the purchase of 1,046,092 ordinary fully paid shares on the previous day, adding to a cumulative total of 31,437,504 shares bought back to date. The ongoing buy-back demonstrates Qantas’s active management of its share capital in the market. This announcement, dated May 27, 2024, continues to inform investors of the company’s daily buy-back activities.

For further insights into AU:QAN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.