Qantas Continues Share Buy-Back Program

Qantas Airways Limited has announced an update on its stock buy-back program, revealing the repurchase of 764,314 ordinary fully paid shares on the previous day. This brings the total number of shares bought back under the program to 30,673,190. The buy-back is part of the company’s ongoing strategy to manage capital and deliver value to shareholders.

