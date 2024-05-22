Qantas Continues Share Buy-Back Program

Qantas Airways Limited (AU:QAN) has released an update.

Qantas Airways Limited has continued its share buy-back initiative, purchasing an additional 764,237 shares on the previous day, bringing the total number of acquired shares to 29,908,953. The buy-back is conducted on the market, with the latest update provided on May 23, 2024. This move by Qantas demonstrates the company’s ongoing effort to return value to its shareholders.

