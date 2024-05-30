News & Insights

Qantas Continues Aggressive Share Buy-Back

May 30, 2024 — 03:28 am EDT

Qantas Airways Limited (AU:QAN) has released an update.

Qantas Airways Limited has actively pursued a stock buy-back, with a recent update showing that a total of 33,558,339 ordinary fully paid securities have been repurchased, including 2,268,682 bought back on the previous day. The announcement made on May 30, 2024, highlights the ongoing nature of the buy-back program, reflecting the company’s strategy to manage its share capital.

