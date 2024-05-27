News & Insights

Qantas Continues Aggressive Share Buy-Back

May 27, 2024 — 06:57 pm EDT

Qantas Airways Limited (AU:QAN) has released an update.

Qantas Airways Limited has updated the market with the latest details of its share buy-back program, revealing the purchase of 480,870 ordinary fully paid shares on the previous day, adding to the total of 32,483,596 shares already bought back. The announcement, dated May 28, 2024, signifies the ongoing efforts by the company to buy back its shares from the market.

