Qantas Completes Major Share Buy-Back Program

Qantas Airways Limited (AU:QAN) has released an update.
Qantas Airways Limited has completed a significant on-market buy-back, acquiring over 50 million of its ordinary fully paid shares for nearly AUD 400 million. This strategic move could potentially strengthen the company’s stock value and appeal to investors seeking growth opportunities in the airline sector.
