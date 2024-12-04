News & Insights

Stocks

Qantas Completes Major Share Buy-Back Program

December 04, 2024 — 06:17 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Qantas Airways Limited (AU:QAN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Qantas Airways Limited has completed a significant on-market buy-back, acquiring over 50 million of its ordinary fully paid shares for nearly AUD 400 million. This strategic move could potentially strengthen the company’s stock value and appeal to investors seeking growth opportunities in the airline sector.

For further insights into AU:QAN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

QUBSF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.