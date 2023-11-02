News & Insights

Markets

Qantas Chairman Says Shareholders To Vote Against Airline's Remuneration Report

November 02, 2023 — 09:29 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Qantas Airways Chairman Richard Goyder said that there will be an overwhelming vote against the company's remuneration report, which is almost a complete reversal of the 90-plus percent support in recent years.

Goyder acknowledged the impact of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission or ACCC's allegations and a High Court decision on the ground handling matter, which landed within two weeks of each other.

The ACCC said in late-August that it launched action in the Federal Court of Australia alleging Qantas Airways engaged in false, misleading or deceptive conduct, by advertising tickets for more than 8,000 flights that it had already cancelled but not removed from sale.

"...there has been a substantial loss of trust in the national carrier....we have work to do to as we restore trust with customers and investors, and progress through the resolution of the ACCC allegations and compensation for the ground handling outsourcing," Goyder said at the airline's annual general meeting on Friday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.