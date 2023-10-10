News & Insights

Qantas Chairman Richard Goyder to step down in late 2024

Credit: REUTERS/Phil Noble

October 10, 2023 — 06:06 pm EDT

Repeats with no changes to headline, text

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Australia's Qantas Airways QAN.AX on Wednesday said Chairman Richard Goyder would retire prior to the company's annual general meeting in late 2024.

Goyder in a parliamentary hearing in September resisted weeks of pressure to resign, including from the airline's pilots, saying that he had followed "high ethics" throughout his career.

"As a board, we acknowledge the significant reputational and customer service issues facing the group and recognise that accountability is required to restore trust," Goyder said.

Qantas said it has initiated the process to pick a new chairman in the months ahead.

