Commodities

Qantas' CEO succession planning in good shape, chairman says

Credit: REUTERS/Gregg Porteous/Destination NSW

November 03, 2022 — 08:47 pm EDT

Written by Jamie Freed for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Qantas Airways Ltd's QAN.AX CEO succession planning is in good shape even though long-serving boss Alan Joyce is expected to stay until at least the end of 2023, the airline's chairman said on Friday.

"The board looks at succession each year at almost every meeting, but specifically twice a year," Chairman Richard Goyder told shareholders at the company's annual meeting in Sydney.

"The board feels we are in good shape for CEO succession as and when that will occur."

Joyce has been the airline's boss for nearly 14 years, making him one of the longest-serving CEOs of a major Australian company.

(Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((Jamie.Freed@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter