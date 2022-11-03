Qantas' CEO succession planning in good shape, chairman says

SYDNEY, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Qantas Airways Ltd's QAN.AX CEO succession planning is in good shape even though long-serving boss Alan Joyce is expected to stay until at least the end of 2023, the airline's chairman said on Friday.

"The board looks at succession each year at almost every meeting, but specifically twice a year," Chairman Richard Goyder told shareholders at the company's annual meeting in Sydney.

"The board feels we are in good shape for CEO succession as and when that will occur."

Joyce has been the airline's boss for nearly 14 years, making him one of the longest-serving CEOs of a major Australian company.

(Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((Jamie.Freed@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.