Qantas CEO Alan Joyce sells $11 mln in shares ahead of retirement

Credit: REUTERS/LOREN ELLIOTT

June 06, 2023 — 03:58 am EDT

Written by Roushni Nair for Reuters ->

June 6 (Reuters) - Australia's Qantas Airways Ltd's QAN.AXoutgoing chief executive, Alan Joyce, on Tuesday sold A$16.9 million ($11.3 million) of shares in the airline, ahead of his retirement in November.

Joyce, who served as the airline's CEO for 15 long years, has offloaded 2.5 million shares for A$6.75 a piece, leaving him with a holding of just 228,924 in the company, according to an exchange filing.

The stake disposal by the soon-to-be former chief executive comes after the flagship carrier finance chief Vanessa Hudson as its next CEO.

Hudson would make history as the first woman to ever lead the century-old airline.

Shares in the airline finished Tuesday's session down 4.1%, marking its worst day in over 11 weeks.

($1 = 1.4995 Australian dollars)

