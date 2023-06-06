News & Insights

Qantas CEO Alan Joyce sells $11 mln in shares ahead of retirement

June 06, 2023 — 03:30 am EDT

Written by Roushni Nair for Reuters ->

June 6 (Reuters) - Australia's Qantas Airways Ltd's QAN.AX Chief Executive Alan Joyce on Tuesday sold A$16.9 million ($11.27 million) worth of shares in the airline, giving away a bulk of his holdings ahead of his retirement later this year, according to an exchange filing.

($1 = 1.4995 Australian dollars)

