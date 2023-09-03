News & Insights

Qantas apologises after Aussie regulator's lawsuit alleging ticket sale on cancelled flights

Credit: REUTERS/Phil Noble

September 03, 2023 — 10:02 pm EDT

Written by Himanshi Akhand for Reuters

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Australia's Qantas QAN.AX apologised on Monday for its service standards falling short and acknowledged it was suffering reputational damage, days after the country's competition regulator sued the carrier for allegedly selling tickets to thousands of flights after they were cancelled.

