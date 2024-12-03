News & Insights

Qantas Airways Updates Share Buy-Back Progress

December 03, 2024

Qantas Airways Limited (AU:QAN) has released an update.

Qantas Airways Limited has announced an update on its ongoing share buy-back program. The company reported that it bought back 1,428,249 ordinary fully paid shares on the previous day, bringing the total number of shares repurchased to 48,779,466. This move may interest investors monitoring Qantas’s stock performance and capital management strategies.

