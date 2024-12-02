Qantas Airways Updates on Share Buy-Back Progress

Qantas Airways Limited (AU:QAN) has released an update.
Qantas Airways Limited has announced an update on their ongoing share buy-back program, with over 48 million securities purchased so far. This strategic move aims to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation. The latest buy-back adds more than 554,000 shares to their tally, indicating a robust financial strategy.
