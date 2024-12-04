Qantas Airways Updates on Share Buy-Back Program

Qantas Airways Limited (AU:QAN) has released an update.
Qantas Airways Limited has announced an update on its ongoing share buy-back program, revealing the repurchase of 273,127 ordinary fully paid shares on December 4, 2024. This move is part of a broader strategy to optimize capital management and enhance shareholder value. Investors in the stock market may find this development noteworthy as it reflects Qantas’s commitment to financial stability and shareholder returns.
