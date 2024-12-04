Qantas Airways Updates on Share Buy-Back Program

Qantas Airways Limited (AU:QAN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Qantas Airways Limited has announced an update on its ongoing share buy-back program, revealing the repurchase of 273,127 ordinary fully paid shares on December 4, 2024. This move is part of a broader strategy to optimize capital management and enhance shareholder value. Investors in the stock market may find this development noteworthy as it reflects Qantas’s commitment to financial stability and shareholder returns.

For further insights into AU:QAN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.