Qantas Airways to raise $1.3 bln, cut 6,000 jobs due to virus outbreak

Will include institutional placement, share purchase plan

100 aircraft on ground for up to 12 months, some longer

Qantas told pilots would outline future direction - sources

Recasts with announcement

SYDNEY, June 25 (Reuters) - Qantas Airways Ltd QAN.AX on Thursday said it would raise A$1.9 billion ($1.30 billion) in equity, cut at least 6,000 jobs and ground 100 aircraft for up to 12 months and some for longer as part of its plan to deal with the coronavirus crisis.

Qantas on Monday told pilots it plans to make an announcement on the airline's future direction by the end of the month and that it hopes to avoid forced job cuts among flight crew, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

($1 = 1.4571 Australian dollars)

