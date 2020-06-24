Commodities

Qantas Airways to raise $1.3 bln, cut 6,000 jobs due to virus outbreak

Contributor
Jamie Freed Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

Qantas Airways Ltd on Thursday said it would raise A$1.9 billion ($1.30 billion) in equity, cut at least 6,000 jobs and ground 100 aircraft for up to 12 months and some for longer as part of its plan to deal with the coronavirus crisis.

Will include institutional placement, share purchase plan

100 aircraft on ground for up to 12 months, some longer

Qantas told pilots would outline future direction - sources

Recasts with announcement

SYDNEY, June 25 (Reuters) - Qantas Airways Ltd QAN.AX on Thursday said it would raise A$1.9 billion ($1.30 billion) in equity, cut at least 6,000 jobs and ground 100 aircraft for up to 12 months and some for longer as part of its plan to deal with the coronavirus crisis.

Qantas on Monday told pilots it plans to make an announcement on the airline's future direction by the end of the month and that it hopes to avoid forced job cuts among flight crew, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

($1 = 1.4571 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Leslie Adler and Lisa Shumaker)

((Jamie.Freed@thomsonreuters.com; +61 2 9171 7143;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular