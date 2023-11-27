Qantas Airways Ltd - ADR (QABSY) Price Target Increased by 11.28% to 19.52

The average one-year price target for Qantas Airways Ltd - ADR (OTC:QABSY) has been revised to 19.52 / share. This is an increase of 11.28% from the prior estimate of 17.54 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 18.07 to a high of 21.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.45% from the latest reported closing price of 17.67 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Qantas Airways Ltd - ADR. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QABSY is 0.01%, a decrease of 19.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.03% to 2,526K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TCIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Index Fund Institutional Class holds 1,261K shares. No change in the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 792K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 758K shares, representing an increase of 4.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QABSY by 7.11% over the last quarter.

QCGLRX - Global Equities Account Class R1 holds 205K shares. No change in the last quarter.

JOHN HANCOCK VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - Strategic Equity Allocation Trust Series NAV holds 127K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 135K shares, representing a decrease of 6.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QABSY by 15.03% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Funds II - International Strategic Equity Allocation Fund Class NAV holds 44K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 149K shares, representing a decrease of 235.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QABSY by 67.53% over the last quarter.

