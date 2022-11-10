Oil
Qantas Airways launches sustainable aviation fuel program with 5 Australian companies

November 10, 2022 — 03:35 pm EST

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Qantas Airways Ltd QAN.AX said on Friday it has launched a coalition program with five Australian companies, including oil and gas major Woodside Energy WDS.AX, for procurement of sustainable aviation fuel aimed at reducing carbon emissions.

Under the program, members will pay for the incremental cost of buying sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), starting with up to 10 million litres sourced by Qantas, and then upping it to 20 million litres each year from 2025.

