Qantas Airways Invests in Fleet and Growth Initiatives

October 24, 2024 — 10:31 pm EDT

Qantas Airways Limited (AU:QAN) has released an update.

Qantas Airways is making significant investments to enhance customer experience and shareholder value. With a major fleet renewal program underway, including new Airbus A220s and Dreamliners, the airline aims to improve operational efficiency and sustainability. Additionally, Qantas is expanding its loyalty program and hiring more staff, reflecting its commitment to growth and customer satisfaction.

