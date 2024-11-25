Qantas Airways Extends Share Buy-Back Initiative

Qantas Airways Limited (AU:QAN) has released an update.
Qantas Airways Limited continues its active buy-back program, purchasing an additional 1,397,175 shares, adding to the total of over 43 million shares already bought back. This move reflects Qantas’s strategic financial management to enhance shareholder value, potentially making it an attractive prospect for investors.
