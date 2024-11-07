News & Insights

Qantas Airways Engages in Strategic Stock Buy-Back

November 07, 2024 — 05:20 pm EST

Qantas Airways Limited (AU:QAN) has released an update.

Qantas Airways Limited continues its on-market buy-back program, acquiring 954,394 ordinary fully paid securities on the previous day. This strategic move is part of their ongoing efforts to potentially enhance shareholder value and optimize capital management. Investors observing Qantas’ stock activity might find this buy-back initiative an interesting development in the company’s financial maneuvers.

