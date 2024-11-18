Qantas Airways Continues Strategic Stock Buy-Back

Qantas Airways Limited (AU:QAN) has released an update.
Qantas Airways Limited has announced a daily update on its ongoing stock buy-back program, involving the purchase of 1,236,899 shares on the previous day. This buy-back reflects the airline’s strategy to manage its capital structure effectively, potentially offering value to shareholders by reducing the number of shares in circulation.
