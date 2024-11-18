Qantas Airways Continues Strategic Stock Buy-Back

Qantas Airways Limited (AU:QAN) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Qantas Airways Limited has announced a daily update on its ongoing stock buy-back program, involving the purchase of 1,236,899 shares on the previous day. This buy-back reflects the airline’s strategy to manage its capital structure effectively, potentially offering value to shareholders by reducing the number of shares in circulation.

For further insights into AU:QAN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.