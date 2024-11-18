News & Insights

Stocks

Qantas Airways Continues Strategic Stock Buy-Back

November 18, 2024 — 05:09 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Qantas Airways Limited (AU:QAN) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Qantas Airways Limited has announced a daily update on its ongoing stock buy-back program, involving the purchase of 1,236,899 shares on the previous day. This buy-back reflects the airline’s strategy to manage its capital structure effectively, potentially offering value to shareholders by reducing the number of shares in circulation.

For further insights into AU:QAN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

QUBSF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.