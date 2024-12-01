Qantas Airways Continues Strategic Share Buy-Back Program

Qantas Airways Limited (AU:QAN) has released an update.

Qantas Airways Limited has executed a daily buy-back, acquiring 630,268 of its ordinary fully paid shares on the previous day, adding to a total of 47,594,953 shares bought back so far. This ongoing buy-back program reflects the company’s strategic efforts to manage its capital and potentially enhance shareholder value.

