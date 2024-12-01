Qantas Airways Continues Strategic Share Buy-Back Program

Qantas Airways Limited (AU:QAN) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Qantas Airways Limited has executed a daily buy-back, acquiring 630,268 of its ordinary fully paid shares on the previous day, adding to a total of 47,594,953 shares bought back so far. This ongoing buy-back program reflects the company’s strategic efforts to manage its capital and potentially enhance shareholder value.
For further insights into AU:QAN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Departing Philadelphia Sports Arena
- It’s Official: Ford (NYSE:F) Is Number Seven
- Shareholders Not Happy That Gelsinger Is Out at Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.