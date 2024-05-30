Qantas Airways Boosts Future with Perth Airport Deal

Qantas Airways Limited (AU:QAN) has released an update.

Qantas Airways has reached a historic agreement with Perth Airport, which includes a $5 billion infrastructure investment by the airport and will enable Qantas and Jetstar to add 4.4 million seats annually by 2031. This development aims to transform Western Australia into a major travel hub by enhancing tourism and offering more destinations. Additionally, Qantas will invest in new aircraft and a state-of-the-art engineering hangar, further supporting economic growth and job creation.

