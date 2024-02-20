News & Insights

Qantas Airways appoints John Mullen as new chairman

February 20, 2024 — 06:46 pm EST

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Qantas Airways QAN.AX said on Wednesday John Mullen will join the company board as chairman-elect from July 1, and assume the role of chairman ahead of the Australian flag carrier's annual general meeting in October.

The appointment comes four months after the company said its outgoing Chairman Richard Goyder would step down in late 2024.

The appointment is a part of the airline's board renewal to restore trust among investors and fix its battered reputation.

