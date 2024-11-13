Qantas Airways Announces Daily Share Buy-Back Update

Qantas Airways Limited (AU:QAN) has released an update.

Qantas Airways Limited has announced a daily update on its ongoing share buy-back program, with over 36 million shares repurchased to date. The latest buy-back activity saw 536,713 shares acquired, as part of their strategy to enhance shareholder value. This move reflects Qantas’s commitment to returning capital to its investors, potentially impacting the stock’s market behavior.

