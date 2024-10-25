Qantas Airways AGM 2024: Strong Shareholder Support

Qantas Airways Limited (AU:QAN) has released an update.

Qantas Airways Limited successfully navigated its 2024 Annual General Meeting, with all resolutions, including the 2024 Remuneration Report, passed by a significant majority. Notably, the company avoided a ‘second strike,’ which would have triggered a conditional spill resolution. Investors can view this as a positive indicator of shareholder confidence in the company’s management and governance.

