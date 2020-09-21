QAD Inc. (QADB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 22, 2020

Dividends
QAD Inc. (QADB) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 22, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased QADB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 32nd quarter that QADB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $32.87, the dividend yield is .73%.

The previous trading day's last sale of QADB was $32.87, representing a -13.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $38.04 and a 60.15% increase over the 52 week low of $20.53.

QADB is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) and Adobe Inc. (ADBE). QADB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.01.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the QADB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

