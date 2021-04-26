QAD Inc. (QADB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 27, 2021

QAD Inc. (QADB) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 27, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 05, 2021. Shareholders who purchased QADB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 34th quarter that QADB has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of QADB was $52, representing a -1.89% decrease from the 52 week high of $53 and a 103.92% increase over the 52 week low of $25.50.

QADB is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) and Adobe Inc. (ADBE). QADB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.47.

