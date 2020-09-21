QAD Inc. (QADA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 22, 2020

QAD Inc. (QADA) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 22, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.072 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased QADA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 32nd quarter that QADA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $42.64, the dividend yield is .68%.

The previous trading day's last sale of QADA was $42.64, representing a -21.82% decrease from the 52 week high of $54.54 and a 51.13% increase over the 52 week low of $28.21.

QADA is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) and Adobe Inc. (ADBE). QADA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.01. Zacks Investment Research reports QADA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 84.49%, compared to an industry average of -4.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the QADA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.