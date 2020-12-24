QAD Inc. (QADA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 28, 2020

QAD Inc. (QADA) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 28, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.072 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 07, 2021. Shareholders who purchased QADA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 33rd quarter that QADA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $62.1, the dividend yield is .46%.

The previous trading day's last sale of QADA was $62.1, representing a -4.27% decrease from the 52 week high of $64.87 and a 120.11% increase over the 52 week low of $28.21.

QADA is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) and Adobe Inc. (ADBE). QADA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.16. Zacks Investment Research reports QADA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 110.97%, compared to an industry average of .6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the QADA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.